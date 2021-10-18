Intikhab Alam
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|47 years, 8 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1245
|High Score
|115
|Average
|33.64
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|133
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|3355
|High Score
|147
|Average
|27.27
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|17
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|0
|overs
|13
|Runs
|81
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/7
|bestmatch
|1/7
|Average
|40.50
|econ
|6.23
|Strike Rate
|39.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|0
|overs
|28
|Runs
|119
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/52
|bestmatch
|Average
|23.80
|econ
|4.25
|Strike Rate
|33.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0