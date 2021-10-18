                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Intikhab Alam

NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age47 years, 8 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches58
Innings47
Not Out10
Runs1245
High Score115
Average33.64
Strike Rate
100s1
50s5
6s0
4s0
Matches84
Innings133
Not Out10
Runs3355
High Score147
Average27.27
Strike Rate
100s3
50s17
6s0
4s0
Matches58
Innings0
overs13
Runs81
wickets2
bestinning1/7
bestmatch1/7
Average40.50
econ6.23
Strike Rate39.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches84
Innings0
overs28
Runs119
wickets5
bestinning2/52
bestmatch
Average23.80
econ4.25
Strike Rate33.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
