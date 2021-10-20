Michael Kasprowicz
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|50 years, 6 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|54
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|445
|High Score
|25
|Average
|10.59
|Strike Rate
|46.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|46
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|74
|High Score
|28
|Average
|18.50
|Strike Rate
|83.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|3
|High Score
|3
|Average
|Strike Rate
|60.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|91
|High Score
|31
|Average
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|118.18
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|226
|Innings
|110
|Not Out
|43
|Runs
|983
|High Score
|40
|Average
|14.67
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|242
|Innings
|328
|Not Out
|78
|Runs
|4401
|High Score
|92
|Average
|17.60
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|11
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|73
|overs
|1190
|Runs
|3716
|wickets
|113
|bestinning
|7/36
|bestmatch
|8/92
|Average
|32.88
|econ
|3.12
|Strike Rate
|63.10
|4W
|4
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|42
|overs
|370.5
|Runs
|1674
|wickets
|67
|bestinning
|5/45
|bestmatch
|5/45
|Average
|24.98
|econ
|4.51
|Strike Rate
|33.20
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|7
|Runs
|57
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|4/29
|bestmatch
|4/29
|Average
|11.40
|econ
|8.14
|Strike Rate
|8.40
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|12
|overs
|42
|Runs
|320
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|4/29
|bestmatch
|4/29
|Average
|29.09
|econ
|7.61
|Strike Rate
|22.90
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|226
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1839.3
|Runs
|7977
|wickets
|298
|bestinning
|5/45
|bestmatch
|5/45
|Average
|26.76
|econ
|4.33
|Strike Rate
|37.00
|4W
|8
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|242
|Innings
|0
|overs
|8229.2
|Runs
|25505
|wickets
|959
|bestinning
|9/36
|bestmatch
|Average
|26.59
|econ
|3.09
|Strike Rate
|51.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|51
|10W
|6