Michael Kasprowicz

Michael Kasprowicz
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age50 years, 6 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches38
Innings54
Not Out12
Runs445
High Score25
Average10.59
Strike Rate46.06
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s46
Matches43
Innings13
Not Out9
Runs74
High Score28
Average18.50
Strike Rate83.14
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs3
High Score3
Average
Strike Rate60.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches13
Innings9
Not Out2
Runs91
High Score31
Average13.00
Strike Rate118.18
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches226
Innings110
Not Out43
Runs983
High Score40
Average14.67
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches242
Innings328
Not Out78
Runs4401
High Score92
Average17.60
Strike Rate
100s0
50s11
6s0
4s0
Matches38
Innings73
overs1190
Runs3716
wickets113
bestinning7/36
bestmatch8/92
Average32.88
econ3.12
Strike Rate63.10
4W4
5W4
10W0
Matches43
Innings42
overs370.5
Runs1674
wickets67
bestinning5/45
bestmatch5/45
Average24.98
econ4.51
Strike Rate33.20
4W1
5W2
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs7
Runs57
wickets5
bestinning4/29
bestmatch4/29
Average11.40
econ8.14
Strike Rate8.40
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings12
overs42
Runs320
wickets11
bestinning4/29
bestmatch4/29
Average29.09
econ7.61
Strike Rate22.90
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches226
Innings0
overs1839.3
Runs7977
wickets298
bestinning5/45
bestmatch5/45
Average26.76
econ4.33
Strike Rate37.00
4W8
5W3
10W0
Matches242
Innings0
overs8229.2
Runs25505
wickets959
bestinning9/36
bestmatch
Average26.59
econ3.09
Strike Rate51.4
4W0
5W51
10W6
Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
