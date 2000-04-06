Shaheen Afridi Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 10 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|27
|40
|52
|163
|49
|36
|Innings
|33
|21
|10
|58
|23
|42
|Not Out
|8
|12
|4
|21
|13
|8
|Runs
|154
|133
|48
|399
|136
|275
|High Score
|19
|23
|16
|52
|23
|29
|Average
|6.16
|14.77
|8.00
|10.78
|13.60
|8.08
|Strike Rate
|38.88
|77.32
|120.00
|125.07
|75.55
|46.92
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6S
|2
|5
|2
|29
|5
|5
|4S
|22
|10
|4
|25
|10
|34
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|27
|40
|52
|163
|49
|36
|Innings
|46
|39
|52
|163
|48
|62
|overs
|869.4
|332.1
|190.3
|607.3
|412.1
|1149.4
|Runs
|2686
|1801
|1455
|4757
|2270
|3592
|wickets
|105
|78
|64
|229
|91
|145
|bestinning
|6/51
|6/35
|4/22
|6/19
|6/35
|8/39
|bestmatch
|10/94
|6/35
|4/22
|6/19
|6/35
|10/94
|Average
|25.58
|23.08
|22.73
|20.77
|24.94
|24.77
|econ
|3.08
|5.42
|7.63
|7.83
|5.50
|3.12
|Strike Rate
|49.6
|25.5
|17.8
|15.9
|27.1
|47.5
|4W
|11
|5
|1
|5
|6
|12
|5W
|4
|2
|0
|5
|2
|5
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1