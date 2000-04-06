
Shaheen Afridi Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Shaheen Afridi
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age23 years, 10 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2740521634936
Innings332110582342
Not Out812421138
Runs15413348399136275
High Score192316522329
Average6.1614.778.0010.7813.608.08
Strike Rate38.8877.32120.00125.0775.5546.92
100S000000
50S000100
6S2522955
4S22104251034
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2740521634936
Innings 4639521634862
overs 869.4332.1190.3607.3412.11149.4
Runs 268618011455475722703592
wickets 105786422991145
bestinning 6/516/354/226/196/358/39
bestmatch 10/946/354/226/196/3510/94
Average 25.5823.0822.7320.7724.9424.77
econ 3.085.427.637.835.503.12
Strike Rate 49.625.517.815.927.147.5
4W 11515612
5W 420525
10w 100001
