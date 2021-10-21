                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Roland Lefebvre

Roland Lefebvre
NationalityNetherlands
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age59 years, 6 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches11
Innings11
Not Out5
Runs171
High Score45
Average28.50
Strike Rate61.07
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s11
Matches137
Innings88
Not Out32
Runs955
High Score45
Average17.05
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches77
Innings89
Not Out16
Runs1494
High Score100
Average20.46
Strike Rate
100s1
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches11
Innings11
overs89
Runs346
wickets9
bestinning2/38
bestmatch2/38
Average38.44
econ3.88
Strike Rate59.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches137
Innings0
overs1130.3
Runs4104
wickets178
bestinning7/15
bestmatch7/15
Average23.05
econ3.63
Strike Rate38.10
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches77
Innings0
overs2247.3
Runs5399
wickets149
bestinning6/45
bestmatch
Average36.23
econ2.40
Strike Rate90.5
4W0
5W3
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.