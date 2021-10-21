Roland Lefebvre
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|59 years, 6 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|171
|High Score
|45
|Average
|28.50
|Strike Rate
|61.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|11
|Matches
|137
|Innings
|88
|Not Out
|32
|Runs
|955
|High Score
|45
|Average
|17.05
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|89
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|1494
|High Score
|100
|Average
|20.46
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|overs
|89
|Runs
|346
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|2/38
|bestmatch
|2/38
|Average
|38.44
|econ
|3.88
|Strike Rate
|59.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|137
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1130.3
|Runs
|4104
|wickets
|178
|bestinning
|7/15
|bestmatch
|7/15
|Average
|23.05
|econ
|3.63
|Strike Rate
|38.10
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2247.3
|Runs
|5399
|wickets
|149
|bestinning
|6/45
|bestmatch
|Average
|36.23
|econ
|2.40
|Strike Rate
|90.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|3
|10W
|0