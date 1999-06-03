
Cameron Green
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age24 years, 8 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches24208373954
Innings36178333485
Not Out47091113
Runs10753791396979503319
High Score1148961100144251
Average33.5937.9017.3729.0441.3046.09
Strike Rate46.6384.78173.75151.5290.3951.57
100S100129
50S6124312
6S798302536
4S11230176474368
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 24208373954
Innings 37197243575
overs 3231062060199.4708.2
Runs 108161517856011522312
wickets 30155112570
bestinning 5/275/332/162/165/336/30
bestmatch 5/275/332/162/165/339/42
Average 36.0341.0035.6050.9046.0833.02
econ 3.345.808.909.335.763.26
Strike Rate 64.642.424.032.747.960.7
4W 000000
5W 110013
10w 000000
