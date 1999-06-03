Cameron Green Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 8 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|24
|20
|8
|37
|39
|54
|Innings
|36
|17
|8
|33
|34
|85
|Not Out
|4
|7
|0
|9
|11
|13
|Runs
|1075
|379
|139
|697
|950
|3319
|High Score
|114
|89
|61
|100
|144
|251
|Average
|33.59
|37.90
|17.37
|29.04
|41.30
|46.09
|Strike Rate
|46.63
|84.78
|173.75
|151.52
|90.39
|51.57
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|9
|50S
|6
|1
|2
|4
|3
|12
|6S
|7
|9
|8
|30
|25
|36
|4S
|112
|30
|17
|64
|74
|368
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|24
|20
|8
|37
|39
|54
|Innings
|37
|19
|7
|24
|35
|75
|overs
|323
|106
|20
|60
|199.4
|708.2
|Runs
|1081
|615
|178
|560
|1152
|2312
|wickets
|30
|15
|5
|11
|25
|70
|bestinning
|5/27
|5/33
|2/16
|2/16
|5/33
|6/30
|bestmatch
|5/27
|5/33
|2/16
|2/16
|5/33
|9/42
|Average
|36.03
|41.00
|35.60
|50.90
|46.08
|33.02
|econ
|3.34
|5.80
|8.90
|9.33
|5.76
|3.26
|Strike Rate
|64.6
|42.4
|24.0
|32.7
|47.9
|60.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0