|

Alick Athanaze Career, Biography & More

Alick Athanaze
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born
Age25 years, 2 months, 17 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches2483632
Innings3413358
Not Out00015
Runs112125307891937
High Score476530140141
Average37.3331.2530.0024.6536.54
Strike Rate43.41102.45107.1481.8455.61
100S00022
50S010312
6S1421416
4S1415174224
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 2483632
Innings 2101623
overs 201084112.4
Runs 6570424327
wickets 100178
bestinning 1/535/453/37
bestmatch 1/535/453/37
Average 65.0024.9440.87
econ 3.257.005.042.90
Strike Rate 120.029.684.5
4W 00000
5W 00010
10w 00000
app-banner

