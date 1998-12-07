Alick Athanaze Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 2 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|4
|8
|36
|32
|Innings
|3
|4
|1
|33
|58
|Not Out
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Runs
|112
|125
|30
|789
|1937
|High Score
|47
|65
|30
|140
|141
|Average
|37.33
|31.25
|30.00
|24.65
|36.54
|Strike Rate
|43.41
|102.45
|107.14
|81.84
|55.61
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|50S
|0
|1
|0
|3
|12
|6S
|1
|4
|2
|14
|16
|4S
|14
|15
|1
|74
|224
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|4
|8
|36
|32
|Innings
|2
|1
|0
|16
|23
|overs
|20
|1
|0
|84
|112.4
|Runs
|65
|7
|0
|424
|327
|wickets
|1
|0
|0
|17
|8
|bestinning
|1/53
|5/45
|3/37
|bestmatch
|1/53
|5/45
|3/37
|Average
|65.00
|24.94
|40.87
|econ
|3.25
|7.00
|5.04
|2.90
|Strike Rate
|120.0
|29.6
|84.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0