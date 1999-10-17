Anuj Rawat
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 10 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|614
|High Score
|88
|Average
|29.23
|Strike Rate
|120.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|36
|4s
|44
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|573
|High Score
|95
|Average
|44.07
|Strike Rate
|85.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|22
|4s
|45
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|528
|High Score
|134
|Average
|33.00
|Strike Rate
|49.81
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|10
|4s
|52
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0