Anuj Rawat

Anuj Rawat
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age22 years, 10 months, 7 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches31
Innings26
Not Out5
Runs614
High Score88
Average29.23
Strike Rate120.86
100s0
50s3
6s36
4s44
Matches20
Innings16
Not Out3
Runs573
High Score95
Average44.07
Strike Rate85.90
100s0
50s5
6s22
4s45
Matches11
Innings17
Not Out1
Runs528
High Score134
Average33.00
Strike Rate49.81
100s1
50s2
6s10
4s52
Matches31
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
