Spencer Johnson Career, Biography & More

Spencer Johnson
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age28 years, 2 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches121874
Innings10354
Not Out10212
Runs001188
High Score00196
Average1.004.504.00
Strike Rate50.0085.7130.76
100S00000
50S00000
6S00000
4S00041
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 121874
Innings 121878
overs 87.361.360.3131.1
Runs 6162473351463
wickets 0216620
bestinning 2/333/12/417/47
bestmatch 2/333/12/419/83
Average 31.0029.5658.5023.15
econ 7.628.267.695.803.52
Strike Rate 22.523.060.539.3
4W 00001
5W 00002
10w 00000
