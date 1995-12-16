Spencer Johnson Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 2 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|2
|18
|7
|4
|Innings
|1
|0
|3
|5
|4
|Not Out
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Runs
|0
|0
|1
|18
|8
|High Score
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6
|Average
|1.00
|4.50
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|85.71
|30.76
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|2
|18
|7
|4
|Innings
|1
|2
|18
|7
|8
|overs
|8
|7.3
|61.3
|60.3
|131.1
|Runs
|61
|62
|473
|351
|463
|wickets
|0
|2
|16
|6
|20
|bestinning
|2/33
|3/1
|2/41
|7/47
|bestmatch
|2/33
|3/1
|2/41
|9/83
|Average
|31.00
|29.56
|58.50
|23.15
|econ
|7.62
|8.26
|7.69
|5.80
|3.52
|Strike Rate
|22.5
|23.0
|60.5
|39.3
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0