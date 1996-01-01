Benjamin Lister Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 1 month23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|10
|52
|43
|29
|Innings
|1
|2
|16
|20
|30
|Not Out
|1
|1
|10
|11
|12
|Runs
|1
|0
|54
|95
|203
|High Score
|1
|0
|17
|30
|42
|Average
|0.00
|9.00
|10.55
|11.27
|Strike Rate
|33.33
|0.00
|101.88
|76.00
|38.44
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4S
|0
|0
|4
|7
|25
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|10
|52
|43
|29
|Innings
|1
|10
|52
|42
|47
|overs
|10
|34.5
|178.2
|327.5
|640.2
|Runs
|57
|306
|1451
|1796
|1818
|wickets
|1
|10
|54
|50
|67
|bestinning
|1/57
|3/35
|3/21
|6/51
|5/29
|bestmatch
|1/57
|3/35
|3/21
|6/51
|6/67
|Average
|57.00
|30.60
|26.87
|35.92
|27.13
|econ
|5.70
|8.78
|8.13
|5.47
|2.83
|Strike Rate
|60.0
|20.9
|19.8
|39.3
|57.3
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0