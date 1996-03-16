Tim David
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 5 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|558
|High Score
|92
|Average
|46.50
|Strike Rate
|158.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|26
|4s
|50
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|105
|Not Out
|30
|Runs
|2534
|High Score
|92
|Average
|33.78
|Strike Rate
|165.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|11
|6s
|158
|4s
|177
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|745
|High Score
|140
|Average
|82.77
|Strike Rate
|123.14
|100s
|2
|50s
|5
|6s
|28
|4s
|69
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|11
|overs
|27.2
|Runs
|255
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|1/18
|bestmatch
|1/18
|Average
|51.00
|econ
|9.32
|Strike Rate
|32.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|36
|overs
|71
|Runs
|643
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/4
|Average
|53.58
|econ
|9.05
|Strike Rate
|35.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|6
|overs
|36
|Runs
|151
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|3/26
|bestmatch
|3/26
|Average
|16.77
|econ
|4.19
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0