Tim David

Tim David
NationalitySingapore
RoleBatsman
Born
Age26 years, 5 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches14
Innings14
Not Out2
Runs558
High Score92
Average46.50
Strike Rate158.52
100s0
50s4
6s26
4s50
Matches111
Innings105
Not Out30
Runs2534
High Score92
Average33.78
Strike Rate165.40
100s0
50s11
6s158
4s177
Matches16
Innings14
Not Out5
Runs745
High Score140
Average82.77
Strike Rate123.14
100s2
50s5
6s28
4s69
Matches14
Innings11
overs27.2
Runs255
wickets5
bestinning1/18
bestmatch1/18
Average51.00
econ9.32
Strike Rate32.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches111
Innings36
overs71
Runs643
wickets12
bestinning1/4
bestmatch1/4
Average53.58
econ9.05
Strike Rate35.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings6
overs36
Runs151
wickets9
bestinning3/26
bestmatch3/26
Average16.77
econ4.19
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
