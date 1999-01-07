
Aaron Hardie Career, Biography & More

Aaron Hardie
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age25 years, 1 month17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches12481626
Innings11371242
Not Out008411
Runs3237581941322
High Score3239058174
Average3.0023.0026.1324.2542.64
Strike Rate60.00164.28137.3188.5857.30
100S00003
50S00414
6S013056
4S036111172
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 12481626
Innings 12311442
overs 1047783499
Runs 62346834571484
wickets 20211551
bestinning 2/623/313/284/24
bestmatch 2/623/313/288/62
Average 31.0032.5230.4629.09
econ 6.208.508.875.502.97
Strike Rate 30.022.033.258.7
4W 00003
5W 00000
10w 00000
