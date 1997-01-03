                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Lalit Yadav

Lalit Yadav
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age25 years, 7 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches51
Innings40
Not Out19
Runs772
High Score52
Average36.76
Strike Rate141.91
100s0
50s1
6s30
4s77
Matches29
Innings24
Not Out8
Runs669
High Score75
Average41.81
Strike Rate87.79
100s0
50s5
6s10
4s70
Matches7
Innings8
Not Out1
Runs375
High Score91
Average53.57
Strike Rate53.34
100s0
50s4
6s3
4s47
Matches51
Innings44
overs132.4
Runs914
wickets34
bestinning3/10
bestmatch3/10
Average26.88
econ6.88
Strike Rate23.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings29
overs215
Runs1017
wickets30
bestinning5/25
bestmatch5/25
Average33.90
econ4.73
Strike Rate43.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches7
Innings13
overs145
Runs448
wickets6
bestinning2/10
bestmatch2/37
Average74.66
econ3.08
Strike Rate145.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.