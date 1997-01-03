Lalit Yadav
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 7 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|40
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|772
|High Score
|52
|Average
|36.76
|Strike Rate
|141.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|30
|4s
|77
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|669
|High Score
|75
|Average
|41.81
|Strike Rate
|87.79
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|10
|4s
|70
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|375
|High Score
|91
|Average
|53.57
|Strike Rate
|53.34
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|3
|4s
|47
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|44
|overs
|132.4
|Runs
|914
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|3/10
|bestmatch
|3/10
|Average
|26.88
|econ
|6.88
|Strike Rate
|23.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|29
|overs
|215
|Runs
|1017
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|5/25
|bestmatch
|5/25
|Average
|33.90
|econ
|4.73
|Strike Rate
|43.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|13
|overs
|145
|Runs
|448
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/10
|bestmatch
|2/37
|Average
|74.66
|econ
|3.08
|Strike Rate
|145.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0