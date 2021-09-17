
|

Bas de Leede Career, Biography & More

Bas de Leede
NationalityNetherlands
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age24 years, 3 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches303141396
Innings292834386
Not Out181123
Runs765610730897237
High Score123919112385
Average27.3230.5031.7324.9179.00
Strike Rate66.57105.90109.1162.3754.35
100S10010
50S24523
6S131820141
4S4845535725
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 303141396
Innings 232230289
overs 129.35677154.1101
Runs 770449686966426
wickets 2427332714
bestinning 5/523/193/195/524/76
bestmatch 5/523/193/195/526/135
Average 32.0816.6220.7835.7730.42
econ 5.948.018.906.264.21
Strike Rate 32.312.414.034.243.2
4W 00001
5W 10010
10w 00000
