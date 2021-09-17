Bas de Leede Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 3 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|30
|31
|41
|39
|6
|Innings
|29
|28
|34
|38
|6
|Not Out
|1
|8
|11
|2
|3
|Runs
|765
|610
|730
|897
|237
|High Score
|123
|91
|91
|123
|85
|Average
|27.32
|30.50
|31.73
|24.91
|79.00
|Strike Rate
|66.57
|105.90
|109.11
|62.37
|54.35
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|50S
|2
|4
|5
|2
|3
|6S
|13
|18
|20
|14
|1
|4S
|48
|45
|53
|57
|25
|Innings
|23
|22
|30
|28
|9
|overs
|129.3
|56
|77
|154.1
|101
|Runs
|770
|449
|686
|966
|426
|wickets
|24
|27
|33
|27
|14
|bestinning
|5/52
|3/19
|3/19
|5/52
|4/76
|bestmatch
|5/52
|3/19
|3/19
|5/52
|6/135
|Average
|32.08
|16.62
|20.78
|35.77
|30.42
|econ
|5.94
|8.01
|8.90
|6.26
|4.21
|Strike Rate
|32.3
|12.4
|14.0
|34.2
|43.2
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0