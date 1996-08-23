Scott Edwards Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 6 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|38
|51
|52
|48
|1
|Innings
|35
|44
|45
|44
|1
|Not Out
|5
|15
|16
|6
|0
|Runs
|1212
|614
|615
|1376
|5
|High Score
|86
|42
|42
|86
|5
|Average
|40.40
|21.17
|21.20
|36.21
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|92.73
|121.10
|121.06
|88.71
|83.33
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|13
|0
|0
|13
|0
|6S
|12
|11
|11
|15
|0
|4S
|93
|56
|56
|109
|1
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|38
|51
|52
|48
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0