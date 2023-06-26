Teja Nidamanuru Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 6 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|20
|6
|11
|21
|Innings
|20
|3
|4
|21
|Not Out
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Runs
|501
|30
|36
|515
|High Score
|111
|21
|21
|111
|Average
|29.47
|10.00
|12.00
|28.61
|Strike Rate
|95.06
|71.42
|78.26
|94.66
|100S
|2
|0
|0
|2
|50S
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|12
|1
|1
|12
|4S
|35
|1
|2
|38
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|20
|6
|11
|21
|Innings
|1
|0
|5
|2
|overs
|1
|0
|14
|3
|Runs
|8
|0
|129
|19
|wickets
|0
|0
|3
|0
|bestinning
|1/22
|bestmatch
|1/22
|Average
|43.00
|econ
|8.00
|9.21
|6.33
|Strike Rate
|28.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0