Baxter J Holt

Baxter J Holt
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born
Age22 years, 10 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches9
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs84
High Score37
Average14.00
Strike Rate95.45
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s5
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs41
High Score41
Average
Strike Rate195.23
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s3
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs25
High Score25
Average25.00
Strike Rate34.72
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
