Baxter J Holt
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 10 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|84
|High Score
|37
|Average
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|95.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|5
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|41
|High Score
|41
|Average
|Strike Rate
|195.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|3
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|25
|High Score
|25
|Average
|25.00
|Strike Rate
|34.72
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0