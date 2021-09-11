Azmatullah Omarzai
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 5 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|20.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|209
|High Score
|62
|Average
|41.80
|Strike Rate
|144.13
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|11
|4s
|17
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|413
|High Score
|66
|Average
|34.41
|Strike Rate
|102.48
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|19
|4s
|25
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|27
|High Score
|27
|Average
|27.00
|Strike Rate
|43.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|4
|Runs
|24
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|9
|overs
|35.4
|Runs
|255
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|31.87
|econ
|7.14
|Strike Rate
|26.70
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|23
|overs
|146.3
|Runs
|776
|wickets
|22
|bestinning
|3/36
|bestmatch
|3/36
|Average
|35.27
|econ
|5.29
|Strike Rate
|39.90
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|5
|Runs
|20
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/20
|bestmatch
|1/20
|Average
|20.00
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0