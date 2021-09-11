                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age22 years, 5 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs2
High Score2
Average2.00
Strike Rate20.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches10
Innings10
Not Out5
Runs209
High Score62
Average41.80
Strike Rate144.13
100s0
50s1
6s11
4s17
Matches24
Innings18
Not Out6
Runs413
High Score66
Average34.41
Strike Rate102.48
100s0
50s1
6s19
4s25
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs27
High Score27
Average27.00
Strike Rate43.54
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches1
Innings1
overs4
Runs24
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings9
overs35.4
Runs255
wickets8
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average31.87
econ7.14
Strike Rate26.70
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings23
overs146.3
Runs776
wickets22
bestinning3/36
bestmatch3/36
Average35.27
econ5.29
Strike Rate39.90
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs5
Runs20
wickets1
bestinning1/20
bestmatch1/20
Average20.00
econ4.00
Strike Rate30.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
