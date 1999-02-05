Arshdeep Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 6 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|3
|High Score
|2
|Average
|Strike Rate
|150.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|26
|High Score
|10
|Average
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|70.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|17
|High Score
|6
|Average
|5.66
|Strike Rate
|70.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|60
|High Score
|26
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|67.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|10
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|overs
|15.3
|Runs
|101
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/18
|bestmatch
|2/18
|Average
|16.83
|econ
|6.51
|Strike Rate
|15.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|55
|overs
|194.1
|Runs
|1526
|wickets
|62
|bestinning
|5/32
|bestmatch
|5/32
|Average
|24.61
|econ
|7.85
|Strike Rate
|18.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|16
|overs
|136.2
|Runs
|650
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|4/30
|bestmatch
|4/30
|Average
|30.95
|econ
|4.76
|Strike Rate
|38.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|10
|overs
|180.4
|Runs
|519
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|5/33
|bestmatch
|5/48
|Average
|24.71
|econ
|2.87
|Strike Rate
|51.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0