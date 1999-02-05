                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age23 years, 6 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches4
Innings2
Not Out2
Runs3
High Score2
Average
Strike Rate150.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches55
Innings12
Not Out8
Runs26
High Score10
Average6.50
Strike Rate70.27
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches17
Innings5
Not Out2
Runs17
High Score6
Average5.66
Strike Rate70.83
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches6
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs60
High Score26
Average12.00
Strike Rate67.41
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s10
Matches4
Innings4
overs15.3
Runs101
wickets6
bestinning2/18
bestmatch2/18
Average16.83
econ6.51
Strike Rate15.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches55
Innings55
overs194.1
Runs1526
wickets62
bestinning5/32
bestmatch5/32
Average24.61
econ7.85
Strike Rate18.7
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches17
Innings16
overs136.2
Runs650
wickets21
bestinning4/30
bestmatch4/30
Average30.95
econ4.76
Strike Rate38.9
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings10
overs180.4
Runs519
wickets21
bestinning5/33
bestmatch5/48
Average24.71
econ2.87
Strike Rate51.6
4W0
5W1
10W0
