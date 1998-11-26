Shivam Mavi
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 8 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|54
|High Score
|20
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|84.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|4
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|101
|High Score
|22
|Average
|7.76
|Strike Rate
|72.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|9
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|115
|High Score
|42
|Average
|19.16
|Strike Rate
|45.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|15
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|35
|overs
|117.1
|Runs
|984
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|4/21
|bestmatch
|4/21
|Average
|30.75
|econ
|8.39
|Strike Rate
|21.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|28
|overs
|218
|Runs
|1101
|wickets
|45
|bestinning
|5/73
|bestmatch
|5/73
|Average
|24.46
|econ
|5.05
|Strike Rate
|29.0
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|12
|overs
|178
|Runs
|540
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|5/68
|bestmatch
|6/83
|Average
|21.60
|econ
|3.03
|Strike Rate
|42.7
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0