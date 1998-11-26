                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age23 years, 8 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches35
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs54
High Score20
Average6.00
Strike Rate84.37
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s4
Matches29
Innings15
Not Out2
Runs101
High Score22
Average7.76
Strike Rate72.14
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s9
Matches6
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs115
High Score42
Average19.16
Strike Rate45.63
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s15
Matches35
Innings35
overs117.1
Runs984
wickets32
bestinning4/21
bestmatch4/21
Average30.75
econ8.39
Strike Rate21.9
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings28
overs218
Runs1101
wickets45
bestinning5/73
bestmatch5/73
Average24.46
econ5.05
Strike Rate29.0
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches6
Innings12
overs178
Runs540
wickets25
bestinning5/68
bestmatch6/83
Average21.60
econ3.03
Strike Rate42.7
4W3
5W1
10W0
