KM Asif

KM Asif
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 1 month
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches20
Innings3
Not Out3
Runs1
High Score1
Average
Strike Rate33.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings6
Not Out2
Runs6
High Score2
Average1.50
Strike Rate28.57
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings5
Not Out2
Runs8
High Score7
Average2.66
Strike Rate25.80
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches20
Innings20
overs62.1
Runs505
wickets21
bestinning3/25
bestmatch3/25
Average24.04
econ8.12
Strike Rate17.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings8
overs66
Runs387
wickets17
bestinning4/34
bestmatch4/34
Average22.76
econ5.86
Strike Rate23.2
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings6
overs50
Runs164
wickets2
bestinning2/23
bestmatch2/58
Average82.00
econ3.28
Strike Rate150.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
