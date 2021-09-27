KM Asif
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 1 month
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|Strike Rate
|33.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|6
|High Score
|2
|Average
|1.50
|Strike Rate
|28.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|8
|High Score
|7
|Average
|2.66
|Strike Rate
|25.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|overs
|62.1
|Runs
|505
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|3/25
|bestmatch
|3/25
|Average
|24.04
|econ
|8.12
|Strike Rate
|17.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|66
|Runs
|387
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|4/34
|Average
|22.76
|econ
|5.86
|Strike Rate
|23.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|overs
|50
|Runs
|164
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/23
|bestmatch
|2/58
|Average
|82.00
|econ
|3.28
|Strike Rate
|150.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0