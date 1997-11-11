                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mayank Markande

Mayank Markande
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 9 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches1
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches43
Innings16
Not Out11
Runs78
High Score33
Average15.60
Strike Rate113.04
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s8
Matches48
Innings22
Not Out10
Runs168
High Score32
Average14.00
Strike Rate90.81
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s15
Matches7
Innings9
Not Out1
Runs126
High Score68
Average15.75
Strike Rate39.13
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s14
Matches1
Innings1
overs4
Runs31
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.75
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches43
Innings43
overs146.1
Runs1076
wickets43
bestinning4/23
bestmatch4/23
Average25.02
econ7.36
Strike Rate20.3
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches48
Innings45
overs395.3
Runs1808
wickets79
bestinning4/25
bestmatch4/25
Average22.88
econ4.57
Strike Rate30.0
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings13
overs260.2
Runs723
wickets34
bestinning6/84
bestmatch7/178
Average21.26
econ2.77
Strike Rate45.9
4W2
5W3
10W0
