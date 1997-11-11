Mayank Markande
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 9 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|78
|High Score
|33
|Average
|15.60
|Strike Rate
|113.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|8
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|168
|High Score
|32
|Average
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|90.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|15
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|126
|High Score
|68
|Average
|15.75
|Strike Rate
|39.13
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|14
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|4
|Runs
|31
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.75
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|43
|overs
|146.1
|Runs
|1076
|wickets
|43
|bestinning
|4/23
|bestmatch
|4/23
|Average
|25.02
|econ
|7.36
|Strike Rate
|20.3
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|45
|overs
|395.3
|Runs
|1808
|wickets
|79
|bestinning
|4/25
|bestmatch
|4/25
|Average
|22.88
|econ
|4.57
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|13
|overs
|260.2
|Runs
|723
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|6/84
|bestmatch
|7/178
|Average
|21.26
|econ
|2.77
|Strike Rate
|45.9
|4W
|2
|5W
|3
|10W
|0