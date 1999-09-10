
Nishan Madushka Career, Biography & More

Nishan Madushka
NationalitySri Lanka
Role
Born
Age24 years, 5 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches5384246
Innings8374073
Not Out0535
Runs38584214403971
High Score20580165300
Average48.1226.3138.9158.39
Strike Rate53.77104.3383.4761.91
100S10312
50S15717
6S4201549
4S4573145434
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 5384246
Innings 0002
overs 0002
Runs 0005
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 2.50
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
