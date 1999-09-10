Nishan Madushka Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 5 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|38
|42
|46
|Innings
|8
|37
|40
|73
|Not Out
|0
|5
|3
|5
|Runs
|385
|842
|1440
|3971
|High Score
|205
|80
|165
|300
|Average
|48.12
|26.31
|38.91
|58.39
|Strike Rate
|53.77
|104.33
|83.47
|61.91
|100S
|1
|0
|3
|12
|50S
|1
|5
|7
|17
|6S
|4
|20
|15
|49
|4S
|45
|73
|145
|434
|Matches
|5
|38
|42
|46
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|2
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|5
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0