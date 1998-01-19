Gus Atkinson Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 1 month5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|2
|45
|5
|14
|Innings
|1
|1
|20
|2
|18
|Not Out
|0
|1
|11
|0
|4
|Runs
|2
|8
|82
|17
|394
|High Score
|2
|8
|14
|15
|91
|Average
|2.00
|9.11
|8.50
|28.14
|Strike Rate
|66.66
|80.00
|109.33
|212.50
|58.80
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6S
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|4S
|0
|0
|4
|0
|49
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|2
|45
|5
|14
|Innings
|3
|2
|44
|5
|27
|overs
|17
|6.5
|136.4
|33
|339.1
|Runs
|94
|51
|1184
|207
|1199
|wickets
|1
|6
|62
|6
|45
|bestinning
|1/23
|4/20
|4/20
|4/43
|6/68
|bestmatch
|1/23
|4/20
|4/20
|4/43
|8/105
|Average
|94.00
|8.50
|19.09
|34.50
|26.64
|econ
|5.52
|7.46
|8.66
|6.27
|3.53
|Strike Rate
|102.0
|6.8
|13.2
|33.0
|45.2
|4W
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0