Gus Atkinson Career, Records, Biography & More

Gus Atkinson
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age26 years, 1 month5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3245514
Innings1120218
Not Out011104
Runs288217394
High Score28141591
Average2.009.118.5028.14
Strike Rate66.6680.00109.33212.5058.80
100S00000
50S00003
6S00326
4S004049
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3245514
Innings 3244527
overs 176.5136.433339.1
Runs 945111842071199
wickets 1662645
bestinning 1/234/204/204/436/68
bestmatch 1/234/204/204/438/105
Average 94.008.5019.0934.5026.64
econ 5.527.468.666.273.53
Strike Rate 102.06.813.233.045.2
4W 01310
5W 00001
10w 00000
