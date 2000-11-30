                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age21 years, 8 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches38
Innings32
Not Out3
Runs518
High Score59
Average17.86
Strike Rate114.85
100s0
50s3
6s15
4s37
Matches29
Innings28
Not Out3
Runs1004
High Score120
Average40.16
Strike Rate93.74
100s3
50s6
6s18
4s107
Matches15
Innings22
Not Out3
Runs1168
High Score206
Average61.47
Strike Rate56.28
100s3
50s6
6s7
4s147
Matches38
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
