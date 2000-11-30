Priyam Garg
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 8 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|518
|High Score
|59
|Average
|17.86
|Strike Rate
|114.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|15
|4s
|37
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1004
|High Score
|120
|Average
|40.16
|Strike Rate
|93.74
|100s
|3
|50s
|6
|6s
|18
|4s
|107
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1168
|High Score
|206
|Average
|61.47
|Strike Rate
|56.28
|100s
|3
|50s
|6
|6s
|7
|4s
|147
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0