Kumar Kartikeya Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 1 month29 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|25
|23
|Innings
|6
|18
|32
|Not Out
|3
|8
|5
|Runs
|18
|90
|303
|High Score
|6
|21
|61
|Average
|6.00
|9.00
|11.22
|Strike Rate
|90.00
|60.00
|45.83
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|0
|2
|8
|4S
|2
|6
|39
|Matches
|26
|25
|23
|Innings
|26
|23
|42
|overs
|88
|202.3
|903
|Runs
|642
|811
|2210
|wickets
|24
|23
|99
|bestinning
|3/10
|3/28
|6/20
|bestmatch
|3/10
|3/28
|10/64
|Average
|26.75
|35.26
|22.32
|econ
|7.29
|4.00
|2.44
|Strike Rate
|22.0
|52.8
|54.7
|4W
|0
|0
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|7
|10w
|0
|0
|1