Saim Ayub Career, Biography & More

Saim Ayub
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age21 years, 9 months,
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches8542210
Innings7532218
Not Out0202
Runs1231500850516
High Score499210295
Average17.5729.4138.6332.25
Strike Rate123.00143.95103.4074.03
100S0020
50S01163
6S572188
4S1315510476
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 8542210
Innings 0111310
overs 016.54622
Runs 013630179
wickets 0581
bestinning 1/22/251/18
bestmatch 1/22/251/22
Average 27.2037.6279.00
econ 8.076.543.59
Strike Rate 20.234.5132.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
