Saim Ayub Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 9 months,
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|54
|22
|10
|Innings
|7
|53
|22
|18
|Not Out
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|123
|1500
|850
|516
|High Score
|49
|92
|102
|95
|Average
|17.57
|29.41
|38.63
|32.25
|Strike Rate
|123.00
|143.95
|103.40
|74.03
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|0
|50S
|0
|11
|6
|3
|6S
|5
|72
|18
|8
|4S
|13
|155
|104
|76
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|54
|22
|10
|Innings
|0
|11
|13
|10
|overs
|0
|16.5
|46
|22
|Runs
|0
|136
|301
|79
|wickets
|0
|5
|8
|1
|bestinning
|1/2
|2/25
|1/18
|bestmatch
|1/2
|2/25
|1/22
|Average
|27.20
|37.62
|79.00
|econ
|8.07
|6.54
|3.59
|Strike Rate
|20.2
|34.5
|132.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0