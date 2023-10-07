
|

Abdul Rahman Career, Biography & More

Abdul Rahman
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age22 years, 3 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches3171411
Innings391216
Not Out1651
Runs1085238232
High Score4316461
Average5.0028.3334.0015.46
Strike Rate27.02151.7886.8645.75
100S0000
50S0021
6S06124
4S051727
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 3171411
Innings 3171421
overs 17.256.5100.4216.3
Runs 133463626777
wickets 1141228
bestinning 1/834/213/495/19
bestmatch 1/834/213/498/80
Average 133.0033.0752.1627.75
econ 7.678.146.213.58
Strike Rate 104.024.350.346.3
4W 0100
5W 0002
10w 0000
