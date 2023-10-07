Abdul Rahman Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 3 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|17
|14
|11
|Innings
|3
|9
|12
|16
|Not Out
|1
|6
|5
|1
|Runs
|10
|85
|238
|232
|High Score
|4
|31
|64
|61
|Average
|5.00
|28.33
|34.00
|15.46
|Strike Rate
|27.02
|151.78
|86.86
|45.75
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6S
|0
|6
|12
|4
|4S
|0
|5
|17
|27
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|17
|14
|11
|Innings
|3
|17
|14
|21
|overs
|17.2
|56.5
|100.4
|216.3
|Runs
|133
|463
|626
|777
|wickets
|1
|14
|12
|28
|bestinning
|1/83
|4/21
|3/49
|5/19
|bestmatch
|1/83
|4/21
|3/49
|8/80
|Average
|133.00
|33.07
|52.16
|27.75
|econ
|7.67
|8.14
|6.21
|3.58
|Strike Rate
|104.0
|24.3
|50.3
|46.3
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0