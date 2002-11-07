Riaz Hassan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 3 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|8
|23
|10
|Innings
|4
|8
|22
|18
|Not Out
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Runs
|120
|99
|918
|901
|High Score
|50
|37
|103
|196
|Average
|30.00
|12.37
|41.72
|56.31
|Strike Rate
|62.50
|91.66
|75.99
|53.34
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|3
|50S
|1
|0
|8
|3
|6S
|2
|2
|16
|8
|4S
|12
|11
|106
|122
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|8
|23
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|4
|6
|overs
|0
|0
|13
|17
|Runs
|0
|0
|57
|76
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|2
|bestinning
|1/18
|bestmatch
|1/29
|Average
|38.00
|econ
|4.38
|4.47
|Strike Rate
|51.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0