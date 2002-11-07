
|

Riaz Hassan Career, Biography & More

Riaz Hassan
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age21 years, 3 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches582310
Innings482218
Not Out0002
Runs12099918901
High Score5037103196
Average30.0012.3741.7256.31
Strike Rate62.5091.6675.9953.34
100S0013
50S1083
6S22168
4S1211106122
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 582310
Innings 0046
overs 001317
Runs 005776
wickets 0002
bestinning 1/18
bestmatch 1/29
Average 38.00
econ 4.384.47
Strike Rate 51.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
