Prabhsimran Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|822
|High Score
|119
|Average
|34.25
|Strike Rate
|136.77
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|40
|4s
|77
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|540
|High Score
|167
|Average
|36.00
|Strike Rate
|91.06
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|22
|4s
|48
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0