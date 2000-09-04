
|

Nehal Wadhera Career, Biography & More

Nehal Wadhera
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age23 years, 5 months, 20 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewT201st Class
Matches145
Innings107
Not Out10
Runs241376
High Score64214
Average26.7753.71
Strike Rate145.1857.22
100S02
50S20
6S124
4S2342
OverviewT201st Class
Matches 145
Innings 02
overs 07
Runs 036
wickets 00
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 5.14
Strike Rate
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
