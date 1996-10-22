Kuldeep Sen
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 10 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|1
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|16.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|108
|High Score
|26
|Average
|7.71
|Strike Rate
|62.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|10
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|21
|overs
|75.1
|Runs
|630
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|4/20
|bestmatch
|4/20
|Average
|33.15
|econ
|8.38
|Strike Rate
|23.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|47
|Runs
|304
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/80
|bestmatch
|2/80
|Average
|76.00
|econ
|6.46
|Strike Rate
|70.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|28
|overs
|409
|Runs
|1342
|wickets
|44
|bestinning
|5/62
|bestmatch
|7/136
|Average
|30.50
|econ
|3.28
|Strike Rate
|55.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0