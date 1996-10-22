                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Kuldeep Sen

Kuldeep Sen
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age25 years, 10 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches22
Innings5
Not Out3
Runs2
High Score1
Average1.00
Strike Rate16.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches16
Innings19
Not Out5
Runs108
High Score26
Average7.71
Strike Rate62.42
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s10
Matches22
Innings21
overs75.1
Runs630
wickets19
bestinning4/20
bestmatch4/20
Average33.15
econ8.38
Strike Rate23.7
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs47
Runs304
wickets4
bestinning2/80
bestmatch2/80
Average76.00
econ6.46
Strike Rate70.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings28
overs409
Runs1342
wickets44
bestinning5/62
bestmatch7/136
Average30.50
econ3.28
Strike Rate55.7
4W0
5W1
10W0
