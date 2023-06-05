
Vriitya Aravind Career, Biography & More

Vritiya Aravind
NationalityUnited Arab Emirates
Role
Born
Age21 years, 8 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches55373755
Innings55323255
Not Out3333
Runs16937837831693
High Score1159797115
Average32.5527.0027.0032.55
Strike Rate70.80117.56117.5670.80
100S2002
50S8448
6S15191915
4S1717777171
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 55373755
Innings 0000
overs 0000
Runs 0000
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
