Vriitya Aravind Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 8 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|55
|37
|37
|55
|Innings
|55
|32
|32
|55
|Not Out
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Runs
|1693
|783
|783
|1693
|High Score
|115
|97
|97
|115
|Average
|32.55
|27.00
|27.00
|32.55
|Strike Rate
|70.80
|117.56
|117.56
|70.80
|100S
|2
|0
|0
|2
|50S
|8
|4
|4
|8
|6S
|15
|19
|19
|15
|4S
|171
|77
|77
|171
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|55
|37
|37
|55
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0