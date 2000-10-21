Jordan Cox Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 4 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|86
|4
|42
|Innings
|77
|4
|70
|Not Out
|20
|0
|4
|Runs
|1798
|98
|2276
|High Score
|94
|46
|238
|Average
|31.54
|24.50
|34.48
|Strike Rate
|140.03
|80.32
|48.06
|100S
|0
|0
|4
|50S
|10
|0
|10
|6S
|61
|2
|16
|4S
|148
|7
|288
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|86
|4
|42
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|overs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|0
|3
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0