Jordan Cox Career, Biography & More

Jordan Cox
NationalityEngland
Role
Born
Age23 years, 4 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches86442
Innings77470
Not Out2004
Runs1798982276
High Score9446238
Average31.5424.5034.48
Strike Rate140.0380.3248.06
100S004
50S10010
6S61216
4S1487288
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 86442
Innings 001
overs 001
Runs 003
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 3.00
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
