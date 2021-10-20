                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Zahid Razzak

Zahid Razzak
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age55 years, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs14
High Score6
Average4.66
Strike Rate31.81
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches6
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs41
High Score23
Average8.19
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs4.3
Runs21
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.66
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Find us elsewhere

