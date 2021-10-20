Zahid Razzak
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|55 years, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|14
|High Score
|6
|Average
|4.66
|Strike Rate
|31.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|41
|High Score
|23
|Average
|8.19
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4.3
|Runs
|21
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0