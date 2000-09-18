Dilshan Madushanka Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 5 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|6
|11
|28
|13
|10
|Innings
|2
|3
|4
|8
|5
|13
|Not Out
|1
|3
|1
|3
|5
|10
|Runs
|0
|5
|2
|21
|10
|65
|High Score
|0
|4
|1
|12
|5
|18
|Average
|0.00
|0.66
|4.20
|21.66
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|71.42
|33.33
|52.50
|76.92
|40.88
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|6
|11
|28
|13
|10
|Innings
|1
|6
|11
|28
|13
|19
|overs
|17
|44
|36
|87.4
|104.4
|217.4
|Runs
|77
|221
|353
|801
|528
|786
|wickets
|0
|10
|12
|29
|27
|33
|bestinning
|3/15
|3/24
|3/24
|5/40
|6/33
|bestmatch
|3/15
|3/24
|3/24
|5/40
|8/63
|Average
|22.10
|29.41
|27.62
|19.55
|23.81
|econ
|4.52
|5.02
|9.80
|9.13
|5.04
|3.61
|Strike Rate
|26.4
|18.0
|18.1
|23.2
|39.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0