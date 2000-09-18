
  • Dilshan Madushanka Career, Records, Biography & More

Dilshan Madushanka
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born
Age23 years, 5 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1611281310
Innings2348513
Not Out1313510
Runs052211065
High Score04112518
Average0.000.664.2021.66
Strike Rate0.0071.4233.3352.5076.9240.88
100S000000
50S000000
6S000100
4S010128
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1611281310
Innings 1611281319
overs 17443687.4104.4217.4
Runs 77221353801528786
wickets 01012292733
bestinning 3/153/243/245/406/33
bestmatch 3/153/243/245/408/63
Average 22.1029.4127.6219.5523.81
econ 4.525.029.809.135.043.61
Strike Rate 26.418.018.123.239.5
4W 000011
5W 000011
10w 000000
