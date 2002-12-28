Irfan Khan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 1 month27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|22
|9
|Innings
|20
|8
|Not Out
|7
|1
|Runs
|263
|135
|High Score
|57
|46
|Average
|20.23
|19.28
|Strike Rate
|142.16
|87.09
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|6S
|14
|1
|4S
|14
|11
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|22
|9
|Innings
|4
|0
|overs
|5
|0
|Runs
|49
|0
|wickets
|2
|0
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/4
|Average
|24.50
|econ
|9.80
|Strike Rate
|15.0
|4W
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0