Irfan Khan Career, Biography & More

Irfan Khan
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age21 years, 1 month27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20List A
Matches229
Innings208
Not Out71
Runs263135
High Score5746
Average20.2319.28
Strike Rate142.1687.09
100S00
50S10
6S141
4S1411
OverviewT20List A
Matches 229
Innings 40
overs 50
Runs 490
wickets 20
bestinning 1/4
bestmatch 1/4
Average 24.50
econ 9.80
Strike Rate 15.0
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
