|

Oliver Davies Career, Biography & More

Oliver Davies
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age23 years, 4 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches30132
Innings26134
Not Out320
Runs49138284
High Score655731
Average21.3434.7221.00
Strike Rate137.9289.2585.71
100S000
50S310
6S2870
4S29399
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 30132
Innings 122
overs 134
Runs 81511
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 8.005.002.75
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
