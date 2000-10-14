Oliver Davies Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 4 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|30
|13
|2
|Innings
|26
|13
|4
|Not Out
|3
|2
|0
|Runs
|491
|382
|84
|High Score
|65
|57
|31
|Average
|21.34
|34.72
|21.00
|Strike Rate
|137.92
|89.25
|85.71
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|3
|1
|0
|6S
|28
|7
|0
|4S
|29
|39
|9
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|30
|13
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|2
|overs
|1
|3
|4
|Runs
|8
|15
|11
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.00
|5.00
|2.75
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0