|

Todd Murphy Career, Biography & More

Todd Murphy
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age23 years, 3 months, 9 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches6101614
Innings100920
Not Out1033
Runs122062231
High Score4101941
Average13.5510.3313.58
Strike Rate59.5166.6653.22
100S0000
50S0000
6S3003
4S150530
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 6101614
Innings 1091525
overs 175.531134467.4
Runs 5341836651313
wickets 2191350
bestinning 7/1243/352/297/124
bestmatch 7/1243/352/297/86
Average 25.4220.3351.1526.26
econ 3.035.904.962.80
Strike Rate 50.220.661.856.1
4W 1004
5W 1001
10w 0000
