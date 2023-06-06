Akeem Jordan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 4 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|3
|34
|12
|Innings
|1
|0
|25
|17
|Not Out
|1
|0
|9
|2
|Runs
|3
|0
|247
|302
|High Score
|3
|0
|37
|54
|Average
|15.43
|20.13
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|67.85
|58.98
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|0
|0
|7
|4
|4S
|0
|0
|16
|36
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|3
|34
|12
|Innings
|2
|3
|34
|23
|overs
|11
|8
|263.1
|329.4
|Runs
|56
|85
|1223
|978
|wickets
|1
|5
|49
|50
|bestinning
|1/36
|4/33
|5/18
|5/44
|bestmatch
|1/36
|4/33
|5/18
|7/83
|Average
|56.00
|17.00
|24.95
|19.56
|econ
|5.09
|10.62
|4.64
|2.96
|Strike Rate
|66.0
|9.6
|32.2
|39.5
|4W
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0