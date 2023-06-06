
Akeem Jordan Career, Biography & More

Akeem Jordan
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 4 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches233412
Innings102517
Not Out1092
Runs30247302
High Score303754
Average15.4320.13
Strike Rate50.0067.8558.98
100S0000
50S0001
6S0074
4S001636
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 233412
Innings 233423
overs 118263.1329.4
Runs 56851223978
wickets 154950
bestinning 1/364/335/185/44
bestmatch 1/364/335/187/83
Average 56.0017.0024.9519.56
econ 5.0910.624.642.96
Strike Rate 66.09.632.239.5
4W 0112
5W 0032
10w 0000
