Fionn Hand Career, Biography & More

Fionn Hand
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age25 years, 7 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches11034213
Innings2821173
Not Out02761
Runs85925031556
High Score736444948
Average4.009.8317.8528.6328.00
Strike Rate19.51140.47123.76111.3062.22
100S00000
50S00000
6S029131
4S0829308
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 11034213
Innings 1932204
overs 1915.282143.155
Runs 113156777823270
wickets 1428184
bestinning 1/1131/113/323/512/50
bestmatch 1/1131/113/323/513/147
Average 113.0039.0027.7545.7267.50
econ 5.9410.179.475.744.90
Strike Rate 114.023.017.547.782.5
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
