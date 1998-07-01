Fionn Hand Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 7 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|10
|34
|21
|3
|Innings
|2
|8
|21
|17
|3
|Not Out
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|Runs
|8
|59
|250
|315
|56
|High Score
|7
|36
|44
|49
|48
|Average
|4.00
|9.83
|17.85
|28.63
|28.00
|Strike Rate
|19.51
|140.47
|123.76
|111.30
|62.22
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|2
|9
|13
|1
|4S
|0
|8
|29
|30
|8
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|10
|34
|21
|3
|Innings
|1
|9
|32
|20
|4
|overs
|19
|15.2
|82
|143.1
|55
|Runs
|113
|156
|777
|823
|270
|wickets
|1
|4
|28
|18
|4
|bestinning
|1/113
|1/11
|3/32
|3/51
|2/50
|bestmatch
|1/113
|1/11
|3/32
|3/51
|3/147
|Average
|113.00
|39.00
|27.75
|45.72
|67.50
|econ
|5.94
|10.17
|9.47
|5.74
|4.90
|Strike Rate
|114.0
|23.0
|17.5
|47.7
|82.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0