Vikramjit Singh Career, Records, Biography & More

Vikramjit Singh
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBatsman
Born
Age21 years, 1 month15 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches258827
Innings258827
Not Out0000
Runs8087676809
High Score1103939110
Average32.329.509.5029.96
Strike Rate77.1786.3686.3675.53
100S1001
50S4004
6S122212
4S976697
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 258827
Innings 90011
overs 290034
Runs 16900188
wickets 7008
bestinning 2/122/12
bestmatch 2/122/12
Average 24.1423.50
econ 5.825.52
Strike Rate 24.825.5
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
