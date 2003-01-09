Vikramjit Singh Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 1 month15 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|25
|8
|8
|27
|Innings
|25
|8
|8
|27
|Not Out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|808
|76
|76
|809
|High Score
|110
|39
|39
|110
|Average
|32.32
|9.50
|9.50
|29.96
|Strike Rate
|77.17
|86.36
|86.36
|75.53
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|4
|0
|0
|4
|6S
|12
|2
|2
|12
|4S
|97
|6
|6
|97
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|25
|8
|8
|27
|Innings
|9
|0
|0
|11
|overs
|29
|0
|0
|34
|Runs
|169
|0
|0
|188
|wickets
|7
|0
|0
|8
|bestinning
|2/12
|2/12
|bestmatch
|2/12
|2/12
|Average
|24.14
|23.50
|econ
|5.82
|5.52
|Strike Rate
|24.8
|25.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0