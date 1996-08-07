Clayton Floyd Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 6 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|9
|4
|4
|9
|Innings
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Not Out
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Runs
|13
|24
|24
|13
|High Score
|9
|21
|21
|9
|Average
|4.33
|24.00
|24.00
|4.33
|Strike Rate
|76.47
|100.00
|100.00
|76.47
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4S
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|9
|4
|4
|9
|Innings
|9
|4
|4
|9
|overs
|63
|11
|11
|63
|Runs
|305
|102
|102
|305
|wickets
|5
|2
|2
|5
|bestinning
|2/41
|1/14
|1/14
|2/41
|bestmatch
|2/41
|1/14
|1/14
|2/41
|Average
|61.00
|51.00
|51.00
|61.00
|econ
|4.84
|9.27
|9.27
|4.84
|Strike Rate
|75.6
|33.0
|33.0
|75.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0