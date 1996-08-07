
|

Clayton Floyd Career, Biography & More

Clayton Floyd
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBowlers
Born
Age27 years, 6 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches9449
Innings4334
Not Out1221
Runs13242413
High Score921219
Average4.3324.0024.004.33
Strike Rate76.47100.00100.0076.47
100S0000
50S0000
6S0110
4S2222
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 9449
Innings 9449
overs 63111163
Runs 305102102305
wickets 5225
bestinning 2/411/141/142/41
bestmatch 2/411/141/142/41
Average 61.0051.0051.0061.00
econ 4.849.279.274.84
Strike Rate 75.633.033.075.6
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
