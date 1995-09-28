                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ripal Patel

Ripal Patel
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age26 years, 10 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches19
Innings16
Not Out6
Runs299
High Score41
Average29.90
Strike Rate154.92
100s0
50s0
6s19
4s21
Matches14
Innings13
Not Out0
Runs185
High Score35
Average14.23
Strike Rate96.85
100s0
50s0
6s13
4s10
Matches19
Innings5
overs7
Runs66
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ9.42
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings3
overs14
Runs82
wickets4
bestinning2/25
bestmatch2/25
Average20.50
econ5.85
Strike Rate21.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
