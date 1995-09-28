Ripal Patel
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 10 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|299
|High Score
|41
|Average
|29.90
|Strike Rate
|154.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|19
|4s
|21
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|185
|High Score
|35
|Average
|14.23
|Strike Rate
|96.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|13
|4s
|10
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|5
|overs
|7
|Runs
|66
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|9.42
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|3
|overs
|14
|Runs
|82
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/25
|bestmatch
|2/25
|Average
|20.50
|econ
|5.85
|Strike Rate
|21.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0