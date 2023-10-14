Chandika Hathurusingha Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|55 years, 5 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|35
|5
|96
|207
|Innings
|44
|33
|4
|86
|326
|Not Out
|1
|1
|1
|7
|28
|Runs
|1274
|669
|137
|2203
|10861
|High Score
|83
|66
|57
|93
|191
|Average
|29.62
|20.90
|45.66
|27.88
|36.44
|Strike Rate
|35.65
|50.75
|144.21
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|50S
|8
|4
|1
|16
|61
|6S
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|4S
|154
|59
|11
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|35
|5
|96
|207
|Innings
|32
|25
|3
|0
|0
|overs
|327
|159
|12
|443.5
|3726.3
|Runs
|789
|709
|85
|1752
|9381
|wickets
|17
|14
|3
|59
|425
|bestinning
|4/66
|4/57
|1/23
|4/18
|8/29
|bestmatch
|5/145
|4/57
|1/23
|4/18
|Average
|46.41
|50.64
|28.33
|29.69
|22.07
|econ
|2.41
|4.45
|7.08
|3.94
|2.51
|Strike Rate
|115.40
|68.10
|24.00
|45.10
|52.6
|4W
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2