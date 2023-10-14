
  Chandika Hathurusingha Career, Biography & More

Chandika Hathurusingha Career, Biography & More

Chandika Hathurusingha
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born
Age55 years, 5 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches2635596207
Innings4433486326
Not Out111728
Runs1274669137220310861
High Score83665793191
Average29.6220.9045.6627.8836.44
Strike Rate35.6550.75144.21
100S000020
50S8411661
6S00600
4S154591100
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 2635596207
Innings 3225300
overs 32715912443.53726.3
Runs 7897098517529381
wickets 1714359425
bestinning 4/664/571/234/188/29
bestmatch 5/1454/571/234/18
Average 46.4150.6428.3329.6922.07
econ 2.414.457.083.942.51
Strike Rate 115.4068.1024.0045.1052.6
4W 11030
5W 000012
10w 00002
