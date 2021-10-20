                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Minhajul Abedin

Minhajul Abedin
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age56 years, 10 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches27
Innings26
Not Out2
Runs453
High Score68
Average18.87
Strike Rate49.83
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches65
Innings62
Not Out6
Runs1567
High Score109
Average27.98
Strike Rate
100s1
50s12
6s0
4s0
Matches24
Innings36
Not Out3
Runs1709
High Score210
Average51.78
Strike Rate
100s4
50s9
6s0
4s0
Matches27
Innings18
overs91
Runs511
wickets13
bestinning2/39
bestmatch2/39
Average39.30
econ5.61
Strike Rate42.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches65
Innings0
overs161
Runs805
wickets20
bestinning2/39
bestmatch2/39
Average40.25
econ5.00
Strike Rate48.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings0
overs140.1
Runs332
wickets12
bestinning3/27
bestmatch
Average27.66
econ2.36
Strike Rate70.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.