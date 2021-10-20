Minhajul Abedin
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|56 years, 10 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|453
|High Score
|68
|Average
|18.87
|Strike Rate
|49.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|62
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1567
|High Score
|109
|Average
|27.98
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|12
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1709
|High Score
|210
|Average
|51.78
|Strike Rate
|100s
|4
|50s
|9
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|18
|overs
|91
|Runs
|511
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|2/39
|bestmatch
|2/39
|Average
|39.30
|econ
|5.61
|Strike Rate
|42.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|0
|overs
|161
|Runs
|805
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|2/39
|bestmatch
|2/39
|Average
|40.25
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|48.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|0
|overs
|140.1
|Runs
|332
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/27
|bestmatch
|Average
|27.66
|econ
|2.36
|Strike Rate
|70.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0