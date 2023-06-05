
|

Junaid Siddique Career, Biography & More

Junaid Siddique
NationalityUnited Arab Emirates
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 2 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches43383843
Innings28151528
Not Out107710
Runs95585895
High Score16181816
Average5.277.257.255.27
Strike Rate57.22100.00100.0057.22
100S0000
50S0000
6S6336
4S4334
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 43383843
Innings 42383842
overs 330.2139.2139.2330.2
Runs 1657100710071657
wickets 60484860
bestinning 4/234/124/124/23
bestmatch 4/234/124/124/23
Average 27.6120.9720.9727.61
econ 5.017.227.225.01
Strike Rate 33.017.417.433.0
4W 1111
5W 0000
10w 0000
