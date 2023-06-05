Junaid Siddique Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 2 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|43
|38
|38
|43
|Innings
|28
|15
|15
|28
|Not Out
|10
|7
|7
|10
|Runs
|95
|58
|58
|95
|High Score
|16
|18
|18
|16
|Average
|5.27
|7.25
|7.25
|5.27
|Strike Rate
|57.22
|100.00
|100.00
|57.22
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4S
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|43
|38
|38
|43
|Innings
|42
|38
|38
|42
|overs
|330.2
|139.2
|139.2
|330.2
|Runs
|1657
|1007
|1007
|1657
|wickets
|60
|48
|48
|60
|bestinning
|4/23
|4/12
|4/12
|4/23
|bestmatch
|4/23
|4/12
|4/12
|4/23
|Average
|27.61
|20.97
|20.97
|27.61
|econ
|5.01
|7.22
|7.22
|5.01
|Strike Rate
|33.0
|17.4
|17.4
|33.0
|4W
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0