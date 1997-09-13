Yudhvir Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 11 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|24
|High Score
|10
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|171.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|2
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|36
|High Score
|31
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|138.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|2
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|overs
|22
|Runs
|189
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/37
|bestmatch
|2/37
|Average
|63.00
|econ
|8.59
|Strike Rate
|44.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|36
|Runs
|132
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/60
|bestmatch
|1/60
|Average
|66.00
|econ
|3.66
|Strike Rate
|108.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0