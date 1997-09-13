                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Yudhvir Singh

Yudhvir Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 11 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches6
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs24
High Score10
Average6.00
Strike Rate171.42
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s2
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs36
High Score31
Average12.00
Strike Rate138.46
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s2
Matches6
Innings6
overs22
Runs189
wickets3
bestinning2/37
bestmatch2/37
Average63.00
econ8.59
Strike Rate44.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs36
Runs132
wickets2
bestinning1/60
bestmatch1/60
Average66.00
econ3.66
Strike Rate108.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
