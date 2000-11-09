Kirk McKenzie Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 3 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|14
|4
|10
|Innings
|2
|13
|4
|17
|Not Out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|32
|154
|59
|623
|High Score
|32
|28
|45
|221
|Average
|16.00
|11.84
|14.75
|36.64
|Strike Rate
|52.45
|88.50
|51.75
|59.38
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6S
|1
|5
|3
|10
|4S
|4
|15
|5
|77
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|14
|4
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|4
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|60
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|3
|bestinning
|1/8
|bestmatch
|1/8
|Average
|20.00
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0