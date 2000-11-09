
|

Kirk McKenzie Career, Biography & More

Kirk McKenzie
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born
Age23 years, 3 months, 15 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches114410
Innings213417
Not Out0000
Runs3215459623
High Score322845221
Average16.0011.8414.7536.64
Strike Rate52.4588.5051.7559.38
100S0001
50S0004
6S15310
4S415577
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 114410
Innings 0004
overs 00012
Runs 00060
wickets 0003
bestinning 1/8
bestmatch 1/8
Average 20.00
econ 5.00
Strike Rate 24.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
