Basil Hameed Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 10 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|37
|36
|36
|37
|Innings
|34
|31
|31
|34
|Not Out
|1
|8
|8
|1
|Runs
|817
|394
|394
|817
|High Score
|63
|42
|42
|63
|Average
|24.75
|17.13
|17.13
|24.75
|Strike Rate
|73.01
|117.26
|117.26
|73.01
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6S
|19
|15
|15
|19
|4S
|58
|20
|20
|58
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|37
|36
|36
|37
|Innings
|30
|20
|20
|30
|overs
|168.4
|43
|43
|168.4
|Runs
|676
|304
|304
|676
|wickets
|36
|17
|17
|36
|bestinning
|5/17
|3/20
|3/20
|5/17
|bestmatch
|5/17
|3/20
|3/20
|5/17
|Average
|18.77
|17.88
|17.88
|18.77
|econ
|4.00
|7.06
|7.06
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|28.1
|15.1
|15.1
|28.1
|4W
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0