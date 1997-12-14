Vaibhav Arora
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 8 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|17
|High Score
|10
|Average
|8.50
|Strike Rate
|85.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|60
|High Score
|40
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|54.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|5
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|overs
|43.2
|Runs
|302
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/16
|bestmatch
|3/16
|Average
|25.16
|econ
|6.96
|Strike Rate
|21.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|38.1
|Runs
|197
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|4/45
|bestmatch
|4/45
|Average
|24.62
|econ
|5.16
|Strike Rate
|28.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|12
|overs
|181.2
|Runs
|539
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|6/48
|bestmatch
|9/105
|Average
|18.58
|econ
|2.97
|Strike Rate
|37.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0