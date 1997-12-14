                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Vaibhav Arora

Vaibhav Arora
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 8 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches12
Innings3
Not Out3
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings4
Not Out2
Runs17
High Score10
Average8.50
Strike Rate85.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches8
Innings9
Not Out4
Runs60
High Score40
Average12.00
Strike Rate54.54
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s5
Matches12
Innings12
overs43.2
Runs302
wickets12
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average25.16
econ6.96
Strike Rate21.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs38.1
Runs197
wickets8
bestinning4/45
bestmatch4/45
Average24.62
econ5.16
Strike Rate28.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings12
overs181.2
Runs539
wickets29
bestinning6/48
bestmatch9/105
Average18.58
econ2.97
Strike Rate37.5
4W0
5W2
10W0
